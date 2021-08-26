$0.47 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kemper reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $68.63. 5,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,741. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

