Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EURMF remained flat at $$0.60 on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57. Europcar Mobility Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EURMF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

