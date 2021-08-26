First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the July 29th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,330,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,416,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TDIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,137. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51.

