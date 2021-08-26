Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,114 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.39. The company had a trading volume of 157,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

