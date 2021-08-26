Barclays Cuts Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 360

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

