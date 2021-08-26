Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 75.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 78,705 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

