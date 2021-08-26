Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,665,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $91,062,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 96,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,904. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

