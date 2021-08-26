Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 7.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 996,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 68,542 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 73.2% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 705,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.07. 11,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,847.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

