Oppenheimer Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.32.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.63. 42,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,460. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $390.68. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.