Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $395.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.
ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.32.
Shares of ULTA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.63. 42,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,460. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $390.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
