Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $395.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.32.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.63. 42,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,460. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $390.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

