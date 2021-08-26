CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $259.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,334 shares of company stock valued at $78,156,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,005.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 277,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,785. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $275.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.70.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

