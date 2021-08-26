Motco Buys 1,709 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.85. 25,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

