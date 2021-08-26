B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 213,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in B2Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in B2Gold by 943.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.