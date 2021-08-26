CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

