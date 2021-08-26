SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

SAIL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,200 shares of company stock worth $2,332,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

