Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $33.94 on Thursday, reaching $316.21. 68,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,151. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.93.
In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.95.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
