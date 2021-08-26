Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $33.94 on Thursday, reaching $316.21. 68,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,151. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.93.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.95.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.