CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Achieves $1.86 Million

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 77.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 157.8% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $6,046.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00289377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.