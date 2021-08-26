Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 172.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 347,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 215,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

