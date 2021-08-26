Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $182.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s fiscal third-quarter results were driven by strong growth across all regions, business groups and end-markets served. Further, growth across LSAG, ACG and DGG segments contributed well to the top line. Growth in the pharmaceutical market on solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is continuously benefiting the company. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms remains a positive factor. The company’s growing focus on investments toward growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, COVID-led disruptions and currency headwinds remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions poses a serious risk. Further, mounting expenses remain a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,694.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

