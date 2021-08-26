Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 139,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,564. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

