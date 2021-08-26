Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,876. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09.

