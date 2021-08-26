Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

