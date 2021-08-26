Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $155.29. 98,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

