Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 1,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.