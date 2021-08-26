BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 291,145 shares.The stock last traded at $58.24 and had previously closed at $55.61.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 982.83, a P/E/G ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,769 shares of company stock valued at $10,477,848 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

