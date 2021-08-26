Rollins Financial Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $42.34. 1,039,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. The firm has a market cap of $356.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

