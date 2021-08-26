Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,070,066 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

