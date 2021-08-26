Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.69. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $47.21. 44,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

