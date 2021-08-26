Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $2.17 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.90. 15,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,360. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

