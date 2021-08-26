Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owned 0.25% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4,919.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 201,108 shares during the period.

FCOR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,258. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.04.

