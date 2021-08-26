Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 10,200 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,678,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.
LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
Read More: What is Depreciation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.