Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 10,200 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,678,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

