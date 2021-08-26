Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 3,400 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.93. 1,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.95.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

