Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,531. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,614,746. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

