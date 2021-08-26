UnMarshal 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.59 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002760 BTC on exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and $1.59 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00153825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,895.26 or 1.00142086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.85 or 0.01024696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.87 or 0.06429547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

