Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.53. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 331,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,838. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.