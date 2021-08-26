Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.53. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 331,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,838. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

