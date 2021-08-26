FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FGROY stock remained flat at $$1.15 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

