Peanut (NUX) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $458,726.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.75 or 0.00748997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00097610 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,878,568 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

