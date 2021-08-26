DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.88 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $27.63 million and $7.88 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.75 or 0.00748997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00097610 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,848,314 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

