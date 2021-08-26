Motco Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Motco lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Motco owned 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.93. 146,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,013. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.44.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

