Motco Buys 5,855 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.98. 9,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,328 shares of company stock valued at $25,418,782 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

