Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 2.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $784,588,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $73.20. 85,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

