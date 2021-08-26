Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.57. 111,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The company has a market capitalization of $222.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

