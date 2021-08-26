EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: ESLOY):

8/16/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

8/10/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/10/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

8/9/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

8/3/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

8/2/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

8/2/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/27/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

7/26/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

7/26/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.31 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

7/7/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/1/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/1/2021 – EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $99.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

