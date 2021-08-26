Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in August

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 4,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.06. Integrated BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of vitamins, nutritional supplements and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers and specialized health-care providers.

