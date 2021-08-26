WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 4,288.0% in August

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 4,288.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
WHGLY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 20,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,183. WH Group has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79.
WH Group Company Profile
Read More: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.