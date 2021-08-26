Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,097 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.61. 102,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

