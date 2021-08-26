NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

