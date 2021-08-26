Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

WSM opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

