Motco Buys 643 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.50. 439,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,943. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

