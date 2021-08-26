Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

QLYS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.56. 2,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,080. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,577. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

